BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets selected guard Cameron Thomas with the 27th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, forward Kessler Edwards with the 44th pick in the second round, guard Marcus Zegarowski with the 49th pick and forward RaiQuan Gray with the 59th pick. Additionally, Brooklyn agreed in principle to acquire the draft rights to center Day’Ron Sharpe, the 29th overall pick in the first round of the draft, from the Phoenix Suns in a trade that has yet to be finalized.