Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Column: Cynical GOP laws barring transgender youth from sports will fail, but kids will be hurt along the way

By Rex Huppke, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 10 days ago

More than 250 bills seeking to limit the rights of LGBT people have been brought up or passed in state legislatures across the country this year.

Many target transgender youth by limiting access to gender-affirming medical care or prohibiting participation in school sports. Some seek to bar transgender people from restrooms consistent with their gender identity. Others focus on refusal-of-service under the guise of “religious liberty,” a transparent legislative attempt to allow businesses and organizations to discriminate against LGBT people.

On Wednesday, in a ruling that halted West Virginia’s attempt to ban transgender athletes from middle and high school female sports teams, U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin wrote eloquently about the state’s new law and the history those behind these laws so willfully ignore:

“A fear of the unknown and discomfort with the unfamiliar have motivated many of the most malignant harms committed by our country’s governments on their own citizens. Out of fear of those less like them, the powerful have made laws that restricted who could attend what schools, who could work certain jobs, who could marry whom, and even how people can practice their religions. Recognizing that classifying human beings in ways that officially sanction harm is antithetical to democracy, the states ratified the Fourteenth Amendment. It ensures that no state may ‘deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.’ Accordingly, the courts are most juberous of any law — state or federal — that treats groups of people differently.”

Fear is an operative word in that passage. Republicans are using fear — “fear of those less like them,” as the judge wrote — to rile up a subset of their base, wholly unconcerned with the havoc these cynical bills wreak on the psyches of young people and adults who want nothing more than to be fully and authentically themselves.

The plaintiff in the West Virginia case is Becky Pepper-Jackson, an 11-year-old transgender girl who wants to compete on the girls’ track and cross-country teams at her school. She’s referred to in the judge’s ruling as “B.P.J.”

Goodwin wrote: “It is clearly in the public interest to uphold B.P.J.’s constitutional right to not be treated any differently than her similarly situated peers because any harm to B.P.J.’s personal rights is a harm to the share of American rights that we all hold collectively. The right not to be discriminated against by the government belongs to all of us in equal measure. It is that communal and shared ownership of freedom that makes up the American ideal.”

The same day Goodwin issued his ruling, a federal judge in the Eastern District of Arkansas blocked that state’s ban on gender-affirming care — such as hormones and puberty blockers — for transgender minors.

On July 9, a federal judge in Tennessee blocked a ludicrous new law that would have required business owners who allow transgender people to use the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity to post signs that read: “This facility maintains a policy of allowing the use of restrooms by either biological sex, regardless of the designation on the restroom.”

Displaying a predictable, or perhaps willful, ignorance of gender identity, Republican Rep. Tim Rudd, the bill’s sponsor, said during the legislative debate: “It’s very shocking and a danger to people if they walk into a restroom that’s marked men or women, and the opposite sex is standing there.”

State officials defending the law argued the signs would be factual and not controversial. Judge Aleta Trauger of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee swatted that argument down soundly, writing:

“The second big, foundational problem with the defendants’ argument is that, to state the obvious, the people on one side of a disagreement do not get to unilaterally declare their position to be uncontroversial, because that is not how the concept of ‘controversy’ works. Put another way, the defendants might be wise to accept that, once you are in a heated argument with multiple folks about whether your position is uncontroversial, there is a good chance that you may have already lost.”

The side pushing the anti-LGBT bills has, in fact, already lost. None of these cruel and ham-handed maneuvers is going to stand. They’re antithetical to our laws and constitutional rights.

But they will devour enormous amounts of time and money, in courtrooms and legislatures, and they will distract certain voters from the fact that their party prefers culture-war nonsense to policy.

To be clear, the right’s so-called culture war has never been about winning. It’s just about battling ginned-up foes and faux evils. It’s “welfare queens” and “migrant caravans” and “critical race theory” and “the sanctity of marriage.” Its transgender people using the bathroom. Or transgender girls playing sports.

It’s nothing more than leveraging what Judge Goodwin called “fear of the unknown and discomfort with the unfamiliar” to maintain power.

And it comes at the expense of people such as Becky Pepper-Jackson, an 11-year-old who just wants to run with her friends. It comes at the expense of LGBT people of all ages whose very identify gets questioned, demeaned and marginalized so some drip of a politician can squawk his dated, self-centered view of how the world should be.

These impotent swipes at progress will fail. But they’ll hurt people along the way.

And they’ll draw a trail of shame in the history books. One that leads back to every lawmaker who chose hate over a chance to do some good.

rhuppke@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 0

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Youth#Transgender People#Transgender Women#Transgender Rights#Gop#Lgbt#Republicans#B P J#American#The U S District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Arkansas Times

Transgender care law blocked by judge

More to come but word from federal court is that Judge James Moody refused the state’s motion to dismiss suit challenging ban on care for transgender minors and blocked enforcement of the law due to take effect next week. Said Holly Dickson of Arkansas ACLU:. “This ruling sends a clear...
Congress & CourtsDaily Comet

Louisiana House fails to override veto on transgender sports ban bill

Louisiana's House failed to override Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards veto on a bill to ban transgender athletes from competing on girls sports teams Wednesday, likely leaving Republicans empty-handed in the historic veto session. House lawmakers were two votes short in securing the two-thirds majority needed to overturn Edwards' veto...
Virginia StateWTOP

State says Virginia transgender policy fight falls to local schools

The Virginia Department of Education said Friday that local school systems must comply with state law by adopting a transgender equity policy model, approved in April, by the 2021-2022 school year. The legal guidance follows several inquires from “school divisions” in the commonwealth seeking advice on their obligation to comply...
PoliticsBoston Globe

The very racist history of gun control

The American Civil Liberties Union caused some double takes last Sunday with a tweet blaming racism and “anti-Blackness” for the presence of the Second Amendment in the Constitution. It was jarring to see the ACLU, once an indomitable champion of the Bill of Rights, endorse the revisionist view that one of its core components, the right to keep and bear arms, exists for malevolent racial reasons.
Congress & CourtsGazette

EDITORIAL: The court must answer a nagging question of rights

The U.S. Supreme Court must stop ignoring a difficult question. The nationwide legalization of same-sex marriage, established by the court’s 2015 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges, has a handful of photographers, cake designers, webmasters and other creative services providers in an escalating conflict with same-sex couples. Our country was founded...
Charleston, WVWest Virginia Record

Federal judge blocks transgender youth sports legislation

CHARLESTON — A federal judge blocked a new state law that banned transgendered children from participating in school sports. This means 11-year-old Becky Pepper-Jackson will be allowed to try out for the girls' cross-country and track teams at her school. “I am excited to know that I will be able...
Congress & CourtsBaton Rouge Business Report

Lawmakers fail to overturn veto of transgender sports ban

Louisiana House lawmakers failed to overturn Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of legislation banning transgender athletes from school sports teams today, a significant blow to Republican-led efforts to enact the new law in a historic veto session that has seen no bill rejections overturned so far. While the Senate narrowly...
Politicssenate.gov

Cotton Statement on Arkansas Youth Transgender Law

Contact: James Arnold or Mary Collins Atkinson (202) 224-2353. Cotton Statement on Arkansas Youth Transgender Law. Washington, D.C. — Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) released the following statement regarding a court decision in Arkansas to place a hold on Arkansas’ law to ban transgender medical interventions for children:. “Our legislature made...
PoliticsDeming Headlight

The LGBTQ+ 'panic defense' is indefensible

It was encouraging to see New Mexico’s politicians show up for Pride last month. Recently, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham even tweeted that this was the “summer of pride.” I love a good celebration, and while that kind of visibility can certainly be helpful, LGBTQ+ New Mexicans need more than people waving rainbow flags. We need protection under the law.
Congress & Courtskentuckytoday.com

EXPLAINER: Federal Court strikes down discrimination against religious student groups on college campus

In a unanimous decision, the federal court for the 8th Circuit held that administrators at the University of Iowa are violating the First Amendment by removing Christian, Muslim, and Sikh student organizations for choosing student leaders who share the group’s mission and values. The court’s ruling of InterVarsity v. University of Iowa follows a series of recent decisions that uphold the First Amendment’s free exercise clause and specifically rejects skewed applications of anti-discrimination policies based on a leader’s viewpoints.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Intercept

The Incredible Cynicism of GOP Support for #FreeBritney

Following Britney Spears’s devastating testimony last month on the abusive conservatorship under which she is forced to live, an array of politicians from both the Democratic and Republican parties aligned themselves with the #FreeBritney cause. The media narrative was to exclaim, with a dash of bemusement, that Spears’s struggle against conservatorship has provoked bipartisan agreement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy