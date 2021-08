This is an opinion column. Congrats Alabama. You got what you wanted. You dared defend your rights to put yourself and others at risk, so now schools and universities couldn’t require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they wanted to. Alabama legislators – three-quarters of them Baby Boomers or older, high risk in more ways than one – overwhelmingly agreed in May that the state shouldn’t be able to tell you what to do in regards to the vaccine. Gov. Kay Ivey put her Joan Hancock on it, and made the vaccine passport bill a law.