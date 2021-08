You may wonder how massive stone giants, talking foxes, hulking tree demons and more fantastical oddities in David Lowery’s “The Green Knight” could come from the same guy who made grounded Americana indies like “The Old Man and the Gun” and “A Ghost Story.” But Lowery says that all of his films are something of a piece, and the film it may have the most in common with is one you may least expect: his upcoming live-action Disney remake, “Peter Pan and Wendy.”