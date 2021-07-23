Former State College officer charged with stealing evidence

STATE COLLEGE, Pa.(WTAJ) — A former State College police officer is facing charges after the department discovered he had allegedly taken evidence for his own personal use. The Investigation from Pennsylvania State Police showed that the officer charged had taken possession of a vape pen for his own use instead of following procedures. Upon learning of this criminal offense, the State College Police Department contacted the Pennsylvania State Police to conduct an independent investigation and notified the Centre County District Attorney’s Office. A Pennsylvania State Police investigation resulted in criminal charges being filed.