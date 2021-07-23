Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Former State College officer charged with stealing evidence

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATE COLLEGE, Pa.(WTAJ) — A former State College police officer is facing charges after the department discovered he had allegedly taken evidence for his own personal use. The Investigation from Pennsylvania State Police showed that the officer charged had taken possession of a vape pen for his own use instead of following procedures. Upon learning of this criminal offense, the State College Police Department contacted the Pennsylvania State Police to conduct an independent investigation and notified the Centre County District Attorney’s Office. A Pennsylvania State Police investigation resulted in criminal charges being filed.

www.wearecentralpa.com

Comments / 5

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Centre County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Education
Centre County, PA
Education
Centre County, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Services#Wtaj#The Wtaj Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada upsets US with 1-0 win in women’s soccer

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Carli Lloyd, clutch in so many critical moments for the U.S. women’s soccer team, failed to connect against Canada on Monday night and the Americans won’t play for a fifth Olympic gold medal. Lloyd’s look in the 86th minute with the United States trailing by a...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Comments / 5

Community Policy