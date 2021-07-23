10 Birthday Crafts That Double as Perfect Party Favors

If you're ever planned a kid's birthday party, then you know that picking out a birthday party theme is only half the battle. From there, you have to plan the birthday cake, birthday decorations, and — of course — some activities to keep your guests amused. Games are always a great way to get your kid's friends engaged, but birthday crafts have the benefit of keeping them occupied and (somewhat) quiet, as well as being a fun time. There are plenty of easy kid crafts out there that won't cost a fortune, and the best part is that these crafts can double as your birthday party favors.