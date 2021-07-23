Cancel
NFL

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: 'My favorite ring is the next one'

By Erin Walsh
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 10 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady speaks during a ceremony as President Joe Biden (not pictured) welcomes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is ready to win another Super Bowl title.

In a speech during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV ring ceremony on Thursday, the seven-time champion got the crowd pumped up with the saying he learned from legendary Michigan equipment manager Jon Falk, something he has often said throughout his NFL career.

"He would say, 'You know what ring is my favorite one ... my favorite ring is the next one,'" said Brady, before adding, "Let's f-----g go!"

