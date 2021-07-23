Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: 'My favorite ring is the next one'

Okay, maybe not completely solved the edge-rush pressure dilemma, but certainly took a big step to increasing firepower…. After months of speculation, the Ravens have made it happen, agreeing to terms with veteran pass rusher Justin Houston on a one-year deal Saturday, pending the passing of a physical. The deal, which was struck after three days of training camp practice, has been a long time coming, as Houston first visited the Ravens in April. Former All-Pro edge rusher Justin Houston reached agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with the Baltimore Ravens, per sources. Houston turned down significantly more money from other teams in order to pursue a championship with the Ravens, per source. Baltimore has been looking to boost its pass rush after the losses of Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue in free agency. The Ravens drafted Odafe Oweh in the first round and Daelin Hayes in the fifth, but they are still learning the NFL game. Though the rookies look promising, Houston is a proven quarterback tormenter. He registered 19 sacks over the past two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and has 97.5 sacks over his 10-year career. A third-round pick in 2011, Houston played his first eight seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs before going to Indianapolis.