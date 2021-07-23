Cancel
Kentucky State

Applications open for Kentucky vocational school upgrades

By Associated Press
wnky.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Applications for $75 million in grants for Kentucky vocational school upgrades are now open, Gov. Andy Beshear announced. Eligible schools can apply for up to $10 million for renovations through Aug. 13. The application was sent to individual districts that qualify for the funds. Applications and supporting documentation should be emailed to Chelsey.Couch@ky.gov before the deadline, and mailed to 700 Louisville Road, Carriage House, Frankfort, KY 40601. Funding will be awarded by the Kentucky School Facilities Construction Commission on Sept. 1.

