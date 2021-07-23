US flagbearer Sue Bird from Seattle Storm: 'This Olympics are like no other'

TOKYO (AP) - Sue Bird is one of the flagbearers for the U.S. in the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics, sharing that role with baseball’s Eddy Alvarez. Bird is a five-time Olympian in women's basketball. She remembers 2004 when the U.S. women’s basketball team got to walk at the front of the delegation along with flag bearer Dawn Staley, now the U.S. head coach in Tokyo. Bird says one of her favorite memories was walking in and hearing the crowd in Athens roar.