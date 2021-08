The Oak Ridge Boys have been to the Tri-States a few times and even performed at the Adams County Fair in 2018. But they have been in the Tri-States way before that. Back in 2009, The Oak Ridge Boys stayed and toured the Garth Mansion in Hannibal, and there is video to prove it. Posted on their YouTube Channel, you can see the guys touring the mansion and getting a small history lesson on the chair that Samuel Clemens (mark Twain) sat in when he visited the mansion.