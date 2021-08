Thinking of visiting Disney World in September? Well, there are a few things you should know before you go. Ahead of your trip, you’ll want to book your Park Passes. availability has changed, make sure you’ve got all of your dining reservations set up (and see if any restaurants have reopened since your last visit), and you’ll want to take a look at the latest construction updates. But, one of the biggest things you’ll need to figure out is your travel arrangements. Wondering what it will cost you to fly to Disney World in September? We’re breaking down all the information you need to know right here!