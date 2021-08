The Flint Police Department are officially taking to the skies after Flint City Council approved the lease of a helicopter. For the first time in recent memory, Flint City Council actually unanimously agreed on something. The council voted 7-0 to approve the lease of a helicopter for Flint Police. Actually two of the council members were absent from the vote, so I guess they didn't all agree . . . but we'll take what we can get. The department pushed hard to get the helicopter to help fight the rise in criminal activity in the city.