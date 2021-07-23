Cancel
Boston, MA

More communities recommend masks amid rise in COVID-19 cases

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Cambridge and Nantucket are joining Provincetown as the latest Massachusetts communities to recommend donning face masks indoors again as new outbreaks of COVID-19 are emerging in the Bay State.

Boston Acting Mayor Kim Janey also said Thursday that the city’s public school students will be required to wear face masks when classes start in September.

Gov. Charlie Baker, meanwhile, said Thursday he doesn’t plan to reimpose statewide restrictions. The Republican rescinded most of the state mandates at the start of the summer as Massachusetts has achieved one of the highest vaccination rates in the nation.

“If communities believe they need to pursue strategies that are more effective and appropriate to them, then they should do so,” Baker added while speaking at an event on Cape Cod.

Provincetown issued new virus safety recommendations Monday after recording more than 250 new cases of COVID-19 following a busy Fourth of July weekend. Officials in the popular tourist town have said many of the cases were so-called “breakthrough” infections in vaccinated people.

State public health officials on Thursday reported nearly 500 new confirmed coronavirus cases and six additional deaths.

