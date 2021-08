COHEED AND CAMBRIA has released the official visualizer for its first new single in three years, "Shoulders". Check it out below. For the last 20 years, COHEED AND CAMBRIA have continuously broken the mould of what a rock band can be, forging their own path and building a universe around their music unlike any other. Whether it is in the way their genre-spanning approach to songwriting has allowed them to bridge worlds without being contained to one, or the multifaceted story arc of their albums and comic book series which mark the longest running concept story in music, COHEED AND CAMBRIA have consistently shaped new standards, never conformed.