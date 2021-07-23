Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hermiston, OR

Home manufacturer sued for alleged racism, discrimination

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago

HERMISTON, Ore. (AP) — Two former employees of a home manufacturing company in eastern Oregon have filed a lawsuit saying they endured anti-Black racism and discrimination, and then were fired after reporting the incidents to managers.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court by two Black women who worked for Marlette Homes in Hermiston between 2018 and 2020, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

The company also does business as Clayton Hermiston, and is registered as CMH Manufacturing West, Inc., part of billionaire Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, which controls a manufactured home empire.

Twin sisters Lisa Williams and Angela Pierce accuse the company’s Hermiston branch of a hostile work environment, sexual harassment, race-based discrimination, wrongful termination and whistleblower retaliation.

“Ms. Williams and Ms. Pierce heard and saw (the n-word) used in their environment, saw swastika symbols in the bathroom of Defendant, and were subject to physical assault and other dangers,” according to the complaint.

Marlette Homes Human Resources Manager Erinn Gailey-Genack said Wednesday that the company had no comment at this time. The Tennessee-based corporate office for CMH Manufacturing did not respond to requests for comment.

State records show the company denied similar allegations of illegal conduct earlier this year, while admitting to racial slurs appearing in company bathrooms.

Comments / 2

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

518K+
Followers
290K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hermiston, OR
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
Hermiston, OR
Society
City
Hermiston, OR
Hermiston, OR
Business
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Manufacturing Company#Race#Ap#Swastika
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy