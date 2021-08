Midsummer’s Music musicians are enjoying the return to live music just as much as you are. The chamber music organization continues this week with renditions of songs composed by the likes of Tchaikovsky, Hoover, and Beethoven. With social distancing in mind, the musicians have been playing in larger spaces and more spread out in their performance area. They have also been alternating between established names in classical music and their three composers-in-residence this summer. Midsummer’s Music Executive Director and viola player Allyson Fleck says the audiences have been great and everyone is enjoying each other’s company after a year of virtual performances.