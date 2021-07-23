Messed-up license plate could cost you

Q. I saw in your column recently that people can get cited for scratching up their license plates. It wouldn’t be a good idea to assume that a license plate with peeling paint was deliberately damaged. One of my vehicles has a license plate issued in 2005 with bubbling and peeling paint. I certainly took no action to make it peel. I’ve seen a lot of other plates of similar vintage that also have peeling paint. Perhaps California was using defective paint then. Curiously, my front plate is fine, but the back plate has lost much of the white iridescent paint. Can we get new license plates? Would we be charged?