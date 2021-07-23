Cancel
Wake County, NC

Health care workers to canvass Wake neighborhoods for door-to-door vaccines

WRAL News
WRAL News
 10 days ago
Raleigh, N.C. — The Wake County Health Department is expanding its effort to bring COVID-19 vaccines directly to families by administering vaccinations in select areas. Healthcare workers with WakeMed Physician Practices are now on standby to administer free shots to eligible residents who would like one. With COVID-19 cases on the rise in the state and throughout the country, WakeMed teams are trying to increase the vaccination rate by canvassing neighborhoods to administer first and second doses right at home.

www.wral.com

