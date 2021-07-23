Woody Johnson shares video of electric Wilson-Moore OTAs connection
Woody Johnson shared a video of a mesmerizing Zach Wilson-to-Elijah Moore pass from OTAs that previously was only seen in photo form. During a New York Jets OTAs practice on June 8, the Jets’ beat sent a jolt of excitement throughout the Twitter world with their collective reporting of a marvelous play that perfectly resembled the idealistic moment that fans are likely watching on repeat in their dreams.jetsxfactor.com
