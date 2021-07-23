Cancel
NFL

Woody Johnson shares video of electric Wilson-Moore OTAs connection

By Michael Nania
Jets X-Factor
 10 days ago
Woody Johnson shared a video of a mesmerizing Zach Wilson-to-Elijah Moore pass from OTAs that previously was only seen in photo form. During a New York Jets OTAs practice on June 8, the Jets’ beat sent a jolt of excitement throughout the Twitter world with their collective reporting of a marvelous play that perfectly resembled the idealistic moment that fans are likely watching on repeat in their dreams.

Jets X-Factor

Florham Park, NJ
ABOUT

Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.

 https://jetsxfactor.com
