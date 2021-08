BALTIMORE (AP) — Pat Valaika homered twice to double his total for the season, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Washington Nationals 6-1 for just their second victory in their last 11 home games. Josh Bell went deep for Washington in the fourth inning, but that 1-0 lead for the Nationals didn't last long. Baltimore scored twice in the fourth before Valaika’s solo shot in the fifth. Valaika hit another solo homer in the seventh to make it 6-1. He had one home run all season before hitting one Wednesday at Tampa Bay. After an off day Thursday, he led the Orioles past the Nationals.