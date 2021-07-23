UPDATE: South Carolina Murdaugh Family Murders- New Information Released

South Carolina Murdaugh Family Murders

South Carolina State News by Betty Smith

Police in South Carolina released the 911 call from a distraught lawyer who reported he had found his wife and son dead at their home. Unfortunately, this crime remains unsolved six weeks later.

There wasn't much new information in the seven-minute 911 call about the deaths of Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and her son Paul Murdaugh, 22. The family members were shot multiple times outside their Colleton County home. No arrests have been made.

Immediately after identifying himself to 911, Alex Murdaugh reported that his "wife and child have been shot" near his dog kennels.

Murdaugh said, "I've been up to it now and it's bad.".

Dogs could be heard barking in the background during the 911 call, and Murdaugh sounded agitated and upset. Several times, he informed the operator that neither his wife nor son was breathing.

During the call, the operator asked Murdaugh if anything seemed strange. After a brief pause, he answered, "Not really, really.". No ma’am.”

Murdaugh claims he found the bodies after visiting his ill father for several hours.

Murdaugh comes from a prominent legal family in South Carolina. Among his father, grandfather, and great-grandfather are solicitors who are no longer serving in the local governments.

Soon after the shooting was reported, South Carolina sheriff's deputies requested that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division handle the investigation. Little information has been released by state police. It took a local newspaper suing the agency to obtain heavily redacted police reports and the 911 call; the newspaper claimed that the state's open records law had been violated.

The State agents did not name any suspects or people of interest, nor did they publicly clear anyone.

As part of the family's $100,000 reward, South Carolina State Law Enforcement continues to offer a 24-hour tip line at (803) 896-2600 to anyone who provides information that leads to the killer's arrest.

In a prior matter involving the family, Paul Murdaugh was in court on a charge of boating under the influence causing death in a February 2019 crash that killed Mallory Beach. State wildlife officials are also reviewing whether local law enforcement agencies obstructed the investigation into the boating death. In their investigation of the boat crash, state wildlife officers obtained statements from nurses at the hospital where Paul Murdaugh and others on the boat were treated after the crash.

In the emergency room, nurses reported that Alex Murdaugh came with his father, a former prosecutor, and tried to talk to everyone on the boat. According to two nurses, Murdaugh was closely watching the board staff uses to track patients.

Alex Murdaugh was instructed by a nurse to stay in his son's room or leave, and a security guard was instructed to keep an eye on him.

Investigators in South Carolina were trying to figure out who drove the boat. The police didn't learn it was Murdaugh until weeks later.

