Brazilians are desperate for heroes right now, and it looks like they have found one: Rebeca Andrade is the first Brazilian woman to win an Olympic medal for gymnastics. Women's gymnastics are one of the great showpieces of the Olympics, especially the individual all-around competition. Americans are still savoring Suni Lee's gold medal in that contest on Thursday after Simone Biles withdrew. That sport is also creating another big star who's being celebrated today in Brazil. We are joined now by NPR's Philip Reeves in Rio de Janeiro. Hello.