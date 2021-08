Andrew Shim, the actor best known for playing Milky in This is England, has been arrested in Spain on drug trafficking charges.According to documents seen by The Mirror, Shim was let off with a suspended sentence after £75,000 worth of cannabis was discovered in his car last October.After being arrested, he was remanded in Alhaurin de la Torre prison near Malaga as he awaited trial.On the first day of his trial, the actor admitted to one count of drug trafficking. His three-year prison sentence was suspended after the court reportedly heard that Shim suffers from addiction.Two accomplices, Mattthew Adam Neale...