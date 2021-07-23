Cancel
Waterfall Hike At McConnnells Mill

By Tyler Friel
butlerradio.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone interested in enjoying the beauty of nature will have an opportunity this weekend at a local park. McConnells Mill State Park is hosting a one mile Waterfall Hike to Alpha Falls on Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. The Park Naturalist will lead the hike leaving from the Point...

