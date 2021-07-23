Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bastrop, TX

Attorneys for the state begin their case in Rodney Reed hearing

By Avery Travis
KXAN
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Attorneys for the state began their case against Rodney Reed on Friday in an effort to uphold his conviction in the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites. Reed’s defense team, on the other hand, is asking the judge to consider making a recommendation to the higher courts that he get a new trial. All week, they called witnesses to the stand to prove their assertion Reed is innocent and another man, Jimmy Fennell, the victim’s fiancé, is responsible.

www.kxan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Bastrop, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Bastrop County, TX
Bastrop County, TX
Crime & Safety
Bastrop, TX
Government
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Giddings, TX
Bastrop County, TX
Government
City
Bastrop, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Reed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Kidnapping#Defense Attorneys#Bastrop Police#The Texas Rangers#Dps#H E B
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Senate introduces text of bipartisan infrastructure package

WASHINGTON — Senators introduced the long-awaited text of their bipartisan infrastructure bill Sunday, aiming to pass the massive measure this week. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he would push forward with amendments to the legislation, which senators were finalizing through the weekend. "Given how bipartisan the bill is,...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida has more new Covid cases than ever before

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 21,683 new cases of Covid-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday. The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy