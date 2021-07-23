Cancel
Lake George, NY

Harmful algal bloom found in Lake George

By Gwendolyn Craig Adirondack Explorer
Times Union
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE GEORGE — It might be the new norm. Environmental conservation officials have confirmed a harmful algal bloom at the southern end of Lake George earlier this week. It marks the third harmful algal bloom ever documented on the lake, and the first reported this season. Environmental conservation records show four bloom reports in 2020, but the state Department of Environmental Conservation considers a couple of the reports to be part of one bloom event. Lake George’s latest bloom is earlier in the season than last year, too. A nontoxic bloom was first reported on Oct. 23, DEC records show.

www.timesunion.com

