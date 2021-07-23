First round of performers announced for ‘AmericanaFest 2021’

The Americana Music Association has announced the first 165 of 240 acts slated to perform at their 21st annual AmericanaFest event, held from Sept. 22-25 in Nashville, Tennessee. The four-day festival and conference event will also feature the annual Americana Honors Awards on Sept. 22, which will offer “one-of-a-kind performance pairings” at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Jason Isbell and Amythyst Kiah lead nominations, with Isbell vying for Artist of the Year alongside Brandi Carlile, Kathleen Edwards, Margo Price, and Billy Strings.