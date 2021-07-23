Cancel
Nashville, TN

First round of performers announced for ‘AmericanaFest 2021’

By Staff
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Americana Music Association has announced the first 165 of 240 acts slated to perform at their 21st annual AmericanaFest event, held from Sept. 22-25 in Nashville, Tennessee. The four-day festival and conference event will also feature the annual Americana Honors Awards on Sept. 22, which will offer “one-of-a-kind performance pairings” at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Jason Isbell and Amythyst Kiah lead nominations, with Isbell vying for Artist of the Year alongside Brandi Carlile, Kathleen Edwards, Margo Price, and Billy Strings.

