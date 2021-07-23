O-Zone: Plenty of time

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Wizard of O-Zone, it seems to be a consensus that linebacker Myles Jack and defensive end/linebacker Josh Allen are set to have an outstanding year in the Jaguars' new defense – and if they do, they should get considered for All-Pro status. Where would the team have to end up this year to have a third All-Pro player selected? Also, who do you think that might be? It seems with success comes accolades. How far advanced would this team need to get for three or more All-Pro, Pro Bowl players?