Children as young as 14 used to be able to get married in New York if they had parental authority and the written consent of a judge. This statute dated back to 1929. According to information from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office, more than 3,800 minors were married in this state between 2000 and 2010. A major problem was that the law provided no guidance to judges in determining of minors should be permitted to marry.