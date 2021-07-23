Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

If Gap Spins Off Athleta, It Would Be a Big Mistake

By Rich Duprey
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 10 days ago
  • Athleisure wear has always been popular, but became even more so during the pandemic.
  • Athleta has been a strong performer for Gap before, during, and after the COVID-19 outbreak.
  • The loss of the brand from a spinoff could damage Gap's investment worthiness.

Following news that workout apparel brand Fabletics was hiring banks and advisors in preparation for an initial public offering, speculation emerged that Gap (NYSE:GPS) might want to spin off its similarly situated Athleta brand.

Athleta is arguably the hottest property the retailer owns at the moment, and the one demonstrating the greatest growth potential. It would be a mistake for Gap to shed the business. While Athleta would be an interesting investment on its own, Gap itself could be mired in mediocrity as a result of the split.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ByQ3_0b5hqq4f00
Image source: Gap.

Taking it easy

Athleisure clothing remains a hot commodity. Already a popular clothing choice, athleisure wear launched into the stratosphere during the global pandemic as many people were forced to work from home.

They also exercised at home, since gyms were shut down, so the search for comfortable, dual-purpose clothing was a priority for consumers.

Industry leader Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) was one of the biggest beneficiaries, and as stores reopened, consumers flocked to them. Mobile-device location data from analytics company Placer.ai says second-quarter store visits for Lululemon were up 230% compared to last year (not surprising since that's when most stores were closed), but they're also running almost 7% above 2019's levels and are 30% higher than 2021's first quarter.

Placer.ai's vice president of marketing, Ethan Chernofsky, says of the athleisure space, "The clear affinity that consumers have for these products is driving offline visits in a period where these same brands are actively working to expand their offline presence – a winning combination."

Lululemon, for example, developed new digital features, such as a virtual waitlist to let customers know when they could enter a store, and it also acquired Mirror, a connected fitness device manufacturer.

Gap itself began investing heavily in the digital sphere several years ago, including buy online-pickup in store, ship from store, and curbside pick-up. Earlier this year it began piloting DressingRoom by Gap, an online fitting room, which ought to make it easier for customers to get right-fitting clothes the first time. It also invested $140 million in a new warehouse facility, indicating it understands the importance e-commerce is going to play in the future.

Bounding into the future

Athleta is reaping the same rewards. The brand has been a strong performer for Gap almost since it was acquired in 2008, and the retailer thinks it can grow into a $2 billion brand by 2023. It hit $1.1 billion by the end of last year.

Gap is downsizing, planning to shutter hundreds of Gap and Banana Republic stores, and closing all of its stores in the United Kingdom. But Athleta is in expansion mode, with over 200 open locations at the end of the first quarter. It also plans to enter the Canadian market later this year with an online site and two stores.

Management notes that Old Navy and Athleta account for 66% of total company sales, making the target of 70% of sales attainable.

Placer.ai says Old Navy and Athleta are seeing consumers return to their stores, especially the athleisure outlet, which is enjoying a surge in foot traffic compared not to just 2020, but to the year before.

A grievous loss

While Old Navy had been lost in the wilderness for some time, it was finding its footing again just before the coronavirus outbreak struck, helping Gap rescind its decision to spin off that chain. And though Gap is committed to expanding Old Navy's footprint, too (it opened two dozen stores in the first quarter), Athleta is the real growth property.

First-quarter revenue jumped 56% compared to 2019 while Old Navy's sales were 27% higher (Gap and Banana Republic were both lower).

If Gap were to spin Athleta off, it would lose a lot of its positive momentum. Even if it were a partial spinoff, with Gap retaining ownership of a good portion of the brand, it still loses the assets on the balance sheet (albeit gaining cash up-front). The loss of those assets could be debilitating for Gap's continued recovery and growth and make an investment in its stock less attractive.

The Athleta brand, however, would be much more attractive. It's a growing business in an expanding niche of the apparel market that has a strong connection with its target demographic.

When Gap announced Athleta had stolen away gymnast Simone Biles from Nike for a long-term partnership complete with her own clothing line, Biles said the choice was easy because Athleta was a company that was "truly for women by women."

Athleta has long represented an authenticity that resonates with female shoppers, a connection Gap can't afford to lose.

Keeping it together

Gap has not said anything about a planned separation with the apparel company. But a Gap without Athleta would undoubtedly be viewed dimly, as the halo from the athleisure brand sheds a fairly bright light on its parent.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
116K+
Followers
54K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Mistake#Gps#Athleisure#Fabletics#Gps#Lulu#Mirror#Dressingroom#Canadian#Old Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Lululemon
News Break
Nike
News Break
Marketing
Related
Businessshop-eat-surf.com

Athleta Launches AthletaWell

Today, Athleta (NYSE: GPS) announced the launch of AthletaWell, an innovative and immersive new platform designed to build loyalty, engagement and a community of empowered women. As a brand with a mission of empowering women and girls, the platform is rooted in these values and aims to create a community for women. AthletaWell is an integral part of Athleta’s evolution from a performance brand to a true lifestyle brand and a key component of its Power Plan growth strategy to develop enduring deep relationships with new and existing customers.
EconomyPosted by
MarketWatch

Gap launches new rewards program covering Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta

Gap Inc. launched a new rewards program on Thursday that offers consumers rewards on all four brands, namely Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta for in-store and online purchases. The program combines the previous loyalty programs under Navyist Rewards, Gap Good Rewards, Banana Republic Rewards, and Athleta Rewards. "Our goal is to turn our customers into lifelong loyalists by reimagining our Rewards program and creating unique, personalized experiences that will make it easier to shop, earn and redeem rewards across our family of brands," said John Strain, Chief Customer, Digital and Technology Officer at Gap Inc. Gap has more than 19 million new customers that signed up for a rebooted loyalty program launched in fall of 2020. The company now has more than 37 million cardmembers and rewards members combined, who will be automatically moved to the new program. Gap shares were down 0.6% premarket, but have gained 46% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
Pet ServicesPosted by
The Motley Fool

Can Chewy Stock Be a Long-Term E-Commerce Winner?

The company is on pace to generate $9 billion in sales this year. It is expanding into new markets such as pet healthcare. Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is a pure-play e-commerce business focused on serving pet owners. The stock went public in 2019, and since then, shares have outperformed, rising from an initial offering price of $22 per share to about $84 as of this writing. The business is seeing rapid adoption from pet owners -- a trend that has accelerated during the pandemic -- thanks to its focused offering and expansion into new product lines.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks That Just Went on Sale

UPS is more than making up for declines in residential delivery volume growth. Paint and coatings provider PPG Industries will see better days. Growing demand for wind power will benefit TPI Composites over the long term. Earnings season can be a great time to gauge company performance and outlook. But...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Motley Fool

How Novavax Could Shake Up the COVID Vaccine Market

Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine could prove to be highly effective against the delta variant. The most likely path to success for Novavax's vaccine in the U.S. market is as a booster shot. Novavax could also have significant opportunities for its vaccine in international markets. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and...
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Meritage Homes Was Soaring Last Week

The housing market is booming even as prices soar. Building costs rose at a fever pitch leading to a shortage of availability. Homebuilders use that to their advantage as price increases far outstripped commodity inflation. What happened. Shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) surged nearly 13% last week, far outpacing the...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

Wall Street wasn’t impressed with PayPal’s second-quarter earnings, but investors shouldn’t sweat the short-term noise. PayPal is executing on an ambitious growth strategy, and the company has built a strong moat around its business. Over the long term, PayPal has delivered an impressive financial performance. Earlier this week, PayPal Holdings...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 Stocks That Can Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

When you invest is far less important than the company you buy and the length of time you hold onto that investment. You may not realize it, but you're witnessing history right now. In more than a century, we've simply never seen the stock market bounce back from a bear market as robustly as it has over the past 16 months. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 has gained a whopping 97%.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes

Warren Buffett has steered Berkshire Hathaway to incredible success since taking over as CEO in 1965. The legendary investor's belief that it pays to be greedy when others are fearful has helped power the company's success, and putting that tenet to work could help elevate your own portfolio. It's almost...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Biotech Stock: Moderna vs. BioNTech

The companies haven't taken the same path to their success. Despite the same scientific approach, they have different long-term goals. Wall Street shows one more love, but I know who I trust. At first glance, the companies may seem very similar. Not only did they develop the first two COVID...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Words from Pfizer's CEO That May Mean a Booster Is Imminent

U.S. health authorities say a booster isn’t needed right away. But Pfizer hopes to convince them otherwise with data when it applies for authorization in August. The big question these days is this: Do we need coronavirus booster shots right now? U.S. health authorities weighed in with a "no" earlier this month. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in a joint statement said those who are vaccinated are protected against severe illness -- even illness caused by the highly transmissible delta variant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy