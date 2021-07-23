Cancel
Leaflets: Thoughts heading into Draft Day

By Jon Steitzer
theleafsnation.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Draft Day!!! Woooooooooo. A magical night where anything seems possible, except for the Leafs doing anything. With Kyle Dubas’ repeated vocal support for the top of his roster, there is absolutely no chance that the Leafs find their way stumbling into the first round. At best they might do something that sets them up a bit differently for Saturday, but watching the draft tonight is just hoping for as many teams as possible to reach with their picks and provide the Leafs with the best possible talent pool to work with tomorrow.

