Alison Wonderland, CamelPhat, Excision, Gorgon City, Zeds Dead, and more are set to take the stage in Texas at Ubbi Dubbi 2022. Earlier this year, Disco Donnie Presents hosted the first festival back with the return of Ubbi Dubbi in Texas. Now, they’ve set their sights on returning in an even bigger way in 2022 as they make plans to take over the Texas Motorplex on April 23-24. Today, Disco Donnie and his team unveiled the initial lineup that is filled to the brim with impressive artists and making it an even larger announcement is the news that those attending will be able to camp at the festival once again this year.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO