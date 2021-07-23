6 residents displaced after apartment fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The American Red Cross is helping 6 residents find temporary housing after a fire has rendered their apartment uninhabitable. Rockford Fire responded to an apartment complex at 909 Ridge Avenue around 3:15 a.m., and saw smoke and fire out the front window of the apartment building. The fire was under control within 20 minutes of arrival. No injuries to firefighters or civilians reported. Damage is estimated currently at $75,000.