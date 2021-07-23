Cancel
Pocatello, ID

Aid for Friends’ new facility opens on Monday

By Cole Sams
KIFI Local News 8
 10 days ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Aid for Friends hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday for their new Homeless Shelter and Community Resource Center at 209 E Lewis St.

The homeless shelter will be in full operation at their new facility on July 26.

Aid for Friends is taking over Pocatello's previous City Hall building that was originally constructed in 1957. A complete renovation on the 8,500 square foot building started in June 2019.

The ceremony was sponsored by the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce.

