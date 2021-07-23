Air Quality Alert issued for Routt by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 07:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Routt AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE FROM 800 AM THURSDAY UNTIL 900 AM FRIDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...northern Routt County. Locations include, but are not limited to Glen Eden and Clark. WHEN...800 AM Thursday July 22 to 900 AM Friday July 23 IMPACTS...Areas of moderate to heavy smoke have been observed in close proximity to the Morgan Creek wildfire in northern Routt County Thursday morning. Smoke concentrations should gradually decrease late Thursday morning as atmospheric mixing improves. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday afternoon, and may produce gusty erratic, gusty winds which could send smoke in any direction. By late Thursday evening, smoke will begin to drain to lower elevations surrounding the fire. This will likely bring periods of heavy smoke again to areas along Morgan and Reed Creeks, eventually draining into the Elk River Valley and impacting the communities of Glen Eden and Clark through Friday morning. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.