FBI Arrests Westchester Man On Child Porn Charges

A Westchester County man has been apprehended on child porn charges.

The FBI Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force says the man downloaded and distributed child pornography from a network used on the Dark Web.

Agents arrested Michael J. Facelle on Tuesday, July 20, at his home in White Plains.

Based on the criminal complaint filed in the Southern District of New York, investigators allege Facelle used the peer-to-peer computer software called BitTorrent to download videos and photos of child pornography.

If anyone has information about this investigation, they are asked to call the FBI New York at 212-384-1000, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Additional information is expected to be released later on Friday, July 23.

