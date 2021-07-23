Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westchester County, NY

FBI Arrests Westchester Man On Child Porn Charges

By Joe Lombardi
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cgj4Z_0b5hptgd00
A Westchester County man has been apprehended on child porn charges. Photo Credit: FBI

A Westchester County man has been apprehended on child porn charges.

The FBI Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force says the man downloaded and distributed child pornography from a network used on the Dark Web.

Agents arrested Michael J. Facelle on Tuesday, July 20, at his home in White Plains.

Based on the criminal complaint filed in the Southern District of New York, investigators allege Facelle used the peer-to-peer computer software called BitTorrent to download videos and photos of child pornography.

If anyone has information about this investigation, they are asked to call the FBI New York at 212-384-1000, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Additional information is expected to be released later on Friday, July 23.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
122K+
Followers
23K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
White Plains, NY
Westchester County, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
Westchester County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Child Pornography#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Area Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Child Under 13, Police Say

An area man was allegedly busted for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 following an investigation by the state police child abuse unit. Orange County resident Johnathan Diaz Flores, age 35, of Newburgh, was arrested on Thursday, July 29, after state police received a report on the Child Abuse Hotline, said New York State Trooper Steven Nevel.
Georgia StatePosted by
Daily Voice

GOTCHA! Fugitive Accused Of Raping Garfield Girl Captured In Georgia

A Passaic man sexually assaulted an underage girl in Garfield and was captured after fleeing to Atlanta, authorities said. Taquan Jackson, 33, remained held in the Atlanta City Detention Center pending extradition to New Jersey to face charges in Superior Court in Hackensack of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
Maryland StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Accused Killer In Palisades Park Stabbing Captured In Maryland

UPDATE: A bus company employee who stabbed and killed a fellow Palisades Park resident fled to Maryland, where he was captured, authorities said. Jose M. Rivera Mes, 29, remained held in the Prince George’s County Jail in Upper Marlboro, MD pending extradition to New Jersey to face murder and weapons charges in Superior Court in Hackensack.

Comments / 2

Community Policy