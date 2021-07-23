Alder Creek Fire grows to 6,523 acres, nearby Christensen Fire at 229 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Alder Creek Fire burning seven miles west of Wise River has grown to 6,523 acres, according to an overnight infrared flight. "Most of the growth occurred in the SE portion of the fire where the islands of heat grew, some with intense heat. Intense heat was also detected along Deno Creek," the flight log states. "Growth occurred to the north toward Alder Creek but with less heat. The interior of the fire contained scattered and isolated heat."