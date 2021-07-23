Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wise River, MT

Alder Creek Fire grows to 6,523 acres, nearby Christensen Fire at 229 acres

By NBC Montana Staff
NBCMontana
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. — The Alder Creek Fire burning seven miles west of Wise River has grown to 6,523 acres, according to an overnight infrared flight. "Most of the growth occurred in the SE portion of the fire where the islands of heat grew, some with intense heat. Intense heat was also detected along Deno Creek," the flight log states. "Growth occurred to the north toward Alder Creek but with less heat. The interior of the fire contained scattered and isolated heat."

nbcmontana.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Sprinkler#Creek Fire
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wise River, MT
City
Alder, MT
City
Missoula, MT
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Senate introduces text of bipartisan infrastructure package

WASHINGTON — Senators introduced the long-awaited text of their bipartisan infrastructure bill Sunday, aiming to pass the massive measure this week. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he would push forward with amendments to the legislation, which senators were finalizing through the weekend. "Given how bipartisan the bill is,...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida has more new Covid cases than ever before

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 21,683 new cases of Covid-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday. The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy