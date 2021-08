SKYW - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.22 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 28 cents. Quarterly earnings also came against the year ago loss of 51 cents. Revenues in the June quarter summed $657 million, not only surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $581.5 million but also increasing 87.7% year over year. Results benefited from the uptick in air-travel demand with more people taking to the skies as vaccination ramps up.