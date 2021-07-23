Cancel
Dune Drops Second Trailer to Get Everyone Hyped

By Josh Whitworth
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are plenty of debates about science fiction movies and there is a big debate about Dune vs. Star Wars. The big debate really comes from the idea that the original Dune movie from the 80s was bad, but if it was good, people would be crazy about Dune and think of it as the quintessential science fiction series instead of Star Wars. I can’t be the only nerd in the world that has been wanting a good Dune movie since I saw the first one from the 80s and then read the book (because I do things backwards sometimes). The first trailer didn’t give too much information on what the story was about. Though if you did read the book, it gave just enough to pump you up. But the second trailer for Denis Villenueve’s version of Dune opened up the story just a bit more, and shows that it seems to be accurate to Frank Herbert’s 1965 classic novel, Dune.

