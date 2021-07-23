Dune Drops Second Trailer to Get Everyone Hyped

It’s amazing to think that it’s possible with action movies, but sometimes the sidekick can actually be a better, more convincing character than the star of the movie. Sometimes it’s by a slim margin and even by design, but it does happen. It happened more often in the 90s than people appear to think since there were plenty of sidekicks that were actually easier to follow and even cheer for than the stars sometimes. It was a conditional thing of course since the stars would be pushed out in front more often than not, leaving the sidekicks, well, at their side, or behind them. In some cases the sidekicks were vital, and in others, they were kind of just there, which means that they didn’t really outshine the stars at all. But when a sidekick did manage to overshadow one of the stars it was pretty obvious since all of a sudden the sidekick felt like the main character, even if it was just for a moment.