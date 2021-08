The life of a walk-on college athlete is like being the best of the last kids picked for playground games. Not much is expected, but neither is much given. Walk-ons typically don’t enjoy the same amenities as scholarship athletes, and as unpaid competitors one might assume they feel less pressure to perform to the same standards as their more heavily-recruited teammates. That may be true in some cases, but walk-ons also have a powerful internal drive to succeed, based on the need to prove they belong.