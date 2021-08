Endeavor's family has been through a lot during their time as a clan, with most of the rough times that they had to wade through caused by none other than the number one hero himself who was seeking to build a unit that could overtake All Might for the top spot in hero society. During the latest episode of My Hero Academia, the Todoroki family welcomed Bakugo and Deku to the table and had a dinner that saw drama percolating beneath the surface thanks to the sins of the father of the family who is seeking redemption in his new role.