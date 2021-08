Jul. 26—WEST SALEM — Steve Bachman executed the best off a late restart to win a NASCAR Late Model feature at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday. Bachman and Mike Carlson — both of West Salem — emerged as the leaders after a four-car collision on the 17th lap, and Bachman got to the outside and around Carlson with six laps left on the way to winning the 25-lap feature.