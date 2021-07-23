For 3rd Time In 4 Years, A McCann Worldgroup Client Recognized With Prestigious One Show CMO Pencil

Zinklar appoints Ignasi Fernández to consolidate its international presence in key markets including Europe, the United States and Latin America. Ignasi Fernández has more than 20 years of experience in senior management roles in Kantar. Zinklar appoints Ignasi Fernández to consolidate its international presence in key markets including Europe, the United States and Latin America. More than 200 multinationals from a variety of industries use Zinklar to develop market research and generate consumer insights to help them improve their business strategies.