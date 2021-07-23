Cancel
Business

For 3rd Time In 4 Years, A McCann Worldgroup Client Recognized With Prestigious One Show CMO Pencil

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Mastercard Wins 2021 Honor. A jury of leading global CMOs unanimously selected Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer and President, Healthcare Business at Mastercard, as winner of The One Show 2021 CMO Pencil, honoring the CMO behind the world’s single most impactful idea on a brand’s business from the past year.

