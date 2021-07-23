TV tonight: Olympics opening ceremony; ‘Ted Lasso’ returns

Right now the happiest place on earth might very well be Apple TV+. Tomorrow brings the return of the feel-good hit comedy series, Ted Lasso, a show lauded for its ability to bring kindness and levity to folks during the shitstorm that was 2020. But when Ted Lasso Season 2 premieres, it won’t be alone. Last week, Apple TV+’s latest comedy gem, Schmigadoon!, premiered. Together, Ted Lasso and Schmigadoon! make the perfect programming double act. Both are hilarious, full of heart, and exactly the escape we all need right now.