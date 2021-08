Kenneth Branagh has been forced to cancel a significant UK theater production due to an “increasing number of Covid-enforced absences”. The play was a revival of The Browning Version by Terence Rattigan and was due to be staged at London’s Riverside Studios next month. The venue sent a note to ticket holders explaining that the production was “no longer viable” and that refunds would be issued. Producers said a number of the team had tested positive, some of whom were symptomatic, despite Covid protocols being observed.