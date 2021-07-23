Cancel
Missouri State

Missouri Man Once Given 7 Life Terms For Sexual Abuse Resentenced

A Missouri man who was once sentenced to seven life terms for child sexual abuse has been resentenced to two concurrent 12-year sentences. Marcus Yoder was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to two counts of statutory rape. Yoder was given seven life sentences in 2016 after he pleaded guilty to several counts of statutory rape and statutory sodomy. The guilty plea was set aside in 2020 after a judge ruled Yoder did not fully understand the consequences of his plea.

