Joe Fraser hails ‘massive role model’ Max Whitlock ahead of Olympic debut

British gymnast Max Whitlock, 28, is one of Team GB’s brightest medal hopes at Tokyo 2020 and has already finished a respectable fourth in the finals of the men’s artistic gymnastics along with teammates Joe Fraser, Giarnni Regini-Moran and James Hall and is in the final of the solo pommel horse.The Hemel Hempstead-born athlete has five Olympic medals in his collection as it is, having picked up two golds and a bronze in Rio de Janeiro five years ago and two more bronzes prior to that at the London 2012 Games where he first rose to international prominence.Elsewhere, he...