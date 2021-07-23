Cancel
Joe Fraser hails ‘massive role model’ Max Whitlock ahead of Olympic debut

By Independent TV
The Independent
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Fraser has hailed the influence of double gold medallist Max Whitlock on the eve of his own Olympic bow in the men’s qualification rounds in Tokyo on Saturday. Fraser was an untested 18-year-old when Whitlock famously claimed his back-to-back titles in Rio but launched himself on a spectacular trajectory that has culminated in him starring alongside the 28-year-old in the four-man GB team.

