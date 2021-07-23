The 6th Annual Red Geranium Artisan Market

First Presbyterian Church of Noblesville is hosting the sixth annual Red Geranium Artisan Market on Saturday, August 21st, from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm at 1207 Conner St., Noblesville IN. The market will feature a variety of local and international artisans, food, live music in a festive open-air environment. This year, visitors will find over 50 different artisan vendor booths located both inside and outside the historical church. We select unique, one-of-a-kind, and handmade items to provide a variety of shopping for our guests that will include fine art, antiques, furniture, boutique clothing, children’s clothing and accessories, photography, jewelry, wood, fiber, mosaic and glass craft, pottery, garden art, re-purposed and up-cycled unique creations and more! The market has 34 returning vendors back with us again this year, including fan-favorites like Glenn’s Garden Glass, Anderson Ironworks, MMM Pottery, Judy Huntley Creations, Gem Geek, LVLY Creations, and Just Millie and Me upcycled women’s fashions.