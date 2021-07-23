Cancel
Gateley Expands Property Offering With Latest Acquisition

By Varsha Patel
Law.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListed U.K. law firm Gateley has sealed another non-legal acquisition in the property and construction space. It is acquiring London- and Manchester-based Tozer Gallagher LLP, a quantity surveying and construction consultancy business in a deal worth £815,000, in a push to add “further strength and depth to [Gateley's] property platform”, a statement said on Friday.

