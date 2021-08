According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Railway Signaling Systems Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2028,” the global market for railway signaling systems expected to witness considerable growth with increasing investments particularly in railway network expansion projects in emerging markets such as India, China, Southeast Asia, and other countries across the world. Developed markets are increasingly investing in upgrading their existing signal controlling systems for more efficient and safe railway operations. Emerging countries are investing in the expansion of their railway and other transportation networks in order to support their economic growth. In addition, major cities are also investing in metro rail expansion due to rising numbers of commuters. All these factors are expected to increase the demand for railway signaling systems throughout the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. The global railway signaling systems market was valued at US$ 9.68 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.